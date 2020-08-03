Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,431 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,774,284. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased a total of 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

