Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 1,440 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,775,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.09. 1,049,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,810. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

