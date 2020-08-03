Baxter Bros Inc. Has $24.73 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.69. 11,384,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001,866. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a market cap of $370.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.