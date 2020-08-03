Baxter Bros Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. 2,961,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,301. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

