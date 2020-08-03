Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 13,627,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,281,223. The stock has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

