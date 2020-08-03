Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $74.37. 21,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,651. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $101.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,600,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after purchasing an additional 293,926 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

