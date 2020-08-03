Bpifrance SA Makes New Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Bpifrance SA bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.1% of Bpifrance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.03. 12,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,524. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

