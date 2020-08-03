Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

BMY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 292,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.