Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Aug 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,103. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of -58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock worth $379,631,418. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $6,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

