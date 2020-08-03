Brokerages Set Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT at $8.30

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research firms have commented on KNTNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Golden Arrow Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 291,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33. Golden Arrow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

