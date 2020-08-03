Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

