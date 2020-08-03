CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 1.7% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for $63.44 or 0.00556911 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $432,282.75 and approximately $149,726.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.05240732 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00052876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008397 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 34,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,814 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

