Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,560 shares of company stock worth $263,911. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 258.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 151,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,926. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

