Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Castle has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $19,197.39 and $17.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00777213 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008877 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00145580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,729,896 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

