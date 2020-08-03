Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CERN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,914. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,875 shares of company stock worth $9,146,690. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

