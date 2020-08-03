Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $592.13.

CHTR traded up $12.07 on Friday, hitting $592.07. 158,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $594.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

