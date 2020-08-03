Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CSCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 937,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.