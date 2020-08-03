Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.