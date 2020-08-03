Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $150,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 363,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 875,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.