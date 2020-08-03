Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 263,554 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 162,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $702,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 12,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 712,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.