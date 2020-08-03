Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 1,023,164 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693,325 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,023,164 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 6.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 1.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $380,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.