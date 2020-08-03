Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 446,058 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 446,058 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.16% of Medtronic worth $201,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,714 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 125,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

