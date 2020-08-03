ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Raised to $19.50

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. 3,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,534. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 573,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 254,623 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 482,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 371,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167,995 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

