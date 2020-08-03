Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.29.

Shares of COST traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.75. 116,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,337. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.74 and a 200-day moving average of $306.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

