Cream Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Cream has a market capitalization of $45,793.45 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00777773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034946 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.01140006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00147001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,233.62 or 0.98490814 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

