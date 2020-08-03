Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $10.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,206. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $520.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $3,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826,562 shares in the company, valued at $604,646,818.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,395 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,605. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

