Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 7.1% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.86. 126,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

