Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.96.

EA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.70. 441,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

