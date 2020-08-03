Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 59,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,406. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

