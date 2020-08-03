Family Capital Trust Co Sells 183 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

