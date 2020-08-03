Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 75,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,062. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

