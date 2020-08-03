First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,331 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

