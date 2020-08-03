First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 367,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

