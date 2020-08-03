First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 12,640 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

