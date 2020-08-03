First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.02.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

