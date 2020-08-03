First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,223,000 after buying an additional 519,645 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.32.

LYB stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,287. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.