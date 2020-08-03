First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,482 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 300,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

