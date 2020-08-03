First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $15.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.24. 206,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

