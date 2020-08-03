First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 34,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 110,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,228. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.