First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in AFLAC by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AFLAC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

