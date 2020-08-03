First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. 226,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,099. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

