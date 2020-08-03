First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $456,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 75.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

