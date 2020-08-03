First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.00. 702,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

