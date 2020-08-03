First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.78. 45,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

