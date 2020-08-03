First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.65. 73,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

