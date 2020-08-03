First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,545 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. 135,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on UN shares. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

