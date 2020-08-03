First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.83. 10,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,657. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

