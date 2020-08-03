First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.56. 38,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,149. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $204.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.