First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 296,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 467,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 222,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

