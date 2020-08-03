First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 25,373 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.37. 36,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,159. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

